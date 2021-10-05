Menu Content

Gov't Further Extends Overseas Travel Advisory until Nov. 13

Written: 2021-10-13 15:05:47Updated: 2021-10-13 17:05:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has further extended a special overseas travel advisory introduced amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the advisory, which was to end on Wednesday, has been extended for another month until November 13.

The ministry urged people who were planning to travel overseas to either cancel or postpone their trips and those already abroad to exercise extra vigilance against the virus.

The advisory, which falls between travel warning Level Two "highly cautious" and Level Three "recommended withdrawal," has been in place after it was introduced in March of last year.

The ministry plans to consider lifting the advisory in phases in accordance with the pace of both domestic and overseas vaccinations, mutual recognition of vaccine certification, and the so-called "travel bubble" agreements with other countries.
