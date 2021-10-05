Education Ministry Outlines Instructions for CSAT Next Month

Photo : YONHAP News

Students taking the college entrance exam next month must show their faces to test supervisors by pulling down their masks for a brief moment for identification purposes.Carrying electronic devices into test rooms is also banned. Metal detectors will be supplied and used to identity the prohibited items.The Education Ministry on Wednesday announced a set of measures to prevent cheating and other dishonest acts during the College Scholastic Ability Test slated for November 18.Up to 24 students will occupy one test room in abidance of distancing and under the supervision of two to three officials.Test takers must also carefully observe instructions related to tests on elective subjects.In last year's CSAT, over 230 violations were uncovered including 59 on electronics possession and 52 cases where students marked in answers after the time was over.The ministry and local education authorities will run an online center two weeks prior to the exam to receive reports on cheating.