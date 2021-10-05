'Kim Jong-un T-Shirt' Spotted in N. Korea for First Time

Photo : YONHAP News

A T-shirt with a printed portrait of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been spotted at an official public event in North Korea for the very first time.According to footage from a defense exhibition released by the North's Korean Central Television on Tuesday, an orchestra conductor in the opening ceremony was seen wearing a white T-shirt showing Kim's face on the front.This is viewed as unprecedented in the regime where Kim is revered as a supreme and sacrosanct leader.To have his face drawn on people's clothes could be seen as damaging his authority and is unheard of in the North, while such T-shirts depicting the North Korean leader have been sold overseas.State media once ran a story about a nine-year-old girl who died trying to salvage former leader Kim Jong-il's portrait from her house which had caught fire.Some observers say the appearance of a Kim T-shirt could be inspired by the ways of the West or is an attempt to present a more friendly image of the leader.