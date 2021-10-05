Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Lee Nak-yon Concedes Defeat in DP Presidential Primary

Written: 2021-10-13 18:52:38Updated: 2021-10-13 19:59:04

Lee Nak-yon Concedes Defeat in DP Presidential Primary

Photo : YONHAP News

Former head of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) Lee Nak-yon has conceded defeat in the party's presidential primary, three days after the nomination went to rival Lee Jae-myung.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Lee said he respects the decision reached by the party affairs committee, which unanimously rejected his appeal of the primary results.

Lee said he accepts the primary outcome and congratulated the Gyeonggi Province governor on his victory. He vowed to do his part to achieve the DP's win in the presidential election.

Earlier Wednesday, the party affairs committee convened a meeting to discuss Lee's demand for a review of whether primary votes were properly counted and his call for a run-off vote. The committee serves as its top decision-making body.

It confirmed an earlier decision by the party's election committee and Supreme Council to exclude ballots that were cast to contenders who withdrew their primary bids from the total vote count.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >