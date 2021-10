Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin flu vaccinations for children on Thursday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the program applies to some five-point-five million children aged six months to 13 years.Designated hospitals, clinics and public health centers providing the shots can be searched online (https://nip.kdca.go.kr) or through a smartphone app.Children with egg allergies can receive a special type of flu vaccine as long as they inquire in advance and present a letter from a doctor or written diagnosis.Flu shot reservations for the elderly, aged 65 and up, will also open online at 8 p.m. Thursday. Bookings are available via a hotline and local administrative call centers as well.