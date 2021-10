Photo : YONHAP News

Starting next month, the United States will allow fully vaccinated foreigners to enter the country by air as well as by land and sea.The Department of Homeland Security said on Wednesday that it will allow the entry of all fully vaccinated foreign nationals, including travelers from Mexico and Canada through land and ferry ports.Currently, entry from neighboring countries using cars, trains and ships is strictly prohibited except those traveling for essential reasons.From mid-January of next year, foreigners traveling for even essential reasons, such as truck drivers, are required to complete vaccination.Foreign travelers must present proof of vaccination when they enter the United States. COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or World Health Organization will be accepted at the borders.