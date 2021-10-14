Menu Content

Daily COVID-19 Cases Climb to Almost 2,000

Written: 2021-10-14 10:00:53Updated: 2021-10-14 14:26:15

Photo : YONHAP News

Daily coronavirus cases in South Korea rose to almost two thousand on Thursday just as the nation has started discussions on living with COVID-19. 

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), one-thousand-940 new COVID-19 cases were detected throughout Wednesday, raising the accumulated caseload to 337-thousand-679.

The daily tally rose by about 350 from the previous day to remain under two thousand for a sixth day in a row. The daily figure remained in the four digits for the 100th consecutive day since July 7, when it marked one-thousand-211. 

Of the new cases, one-thousand-924 were local transmissions while 16 were from overseas.

The capital region accounted for 81-point-six percent of local cases, reporting one-thousand-570 cases. The ratio surpassed 80 percent for the first time since September 15. Non-capital areas added 354 cases. 

Thirteen deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-618. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent. 

The number of critically ill patients rose by 12 from the previous day to 371.
