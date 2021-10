Photo : YONHAP News

The United States will hold a two-day international conference this week to deal with ransomware attacks from North Korea, Russia and China.A senior U.S. official said that the White House will host a virtual meeting of ministers and senior officials from about 30 nations on Wednesday and Thursday local time.The Counter-Ransomware Initiative meeting will involve South Korea, Japan, the European Union, Britain, France, Germany and other countries.The meeting is expected to discuss responses to ransomware criminals, the misuse of virtual currency to launder ransom payments and helping nations become more resilient to such attacks.The conference comes after a recent series of ransomware attacks on U.S. businesses and government offices from attackers presumed to be based in China, Russia and North Korea.