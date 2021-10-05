Supreme Court Upholds 42-year Sentence for Cho Joo-bin

Photo : KBS News

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a 42-year-prison sentence handed to Cho Joo-bin, the main operator of an illicit Telegram chat room accused of creating and distributing pornographic materials involving minors.The top court also ordered Cho to wear an electronic anklet for 30 years and to pay some 108 million won in fines.The court also upheld a previous ruling to have Cho’s personal information revealed for ten years and to restrict his employment in facilities related to children, youths or people with disabilities for ten years.Cho, who went by the username "Baksa," is accused of sexually exploiting 25 women, including eight minors, between May 2019 and February 2020, then selling and distributing the digital content of the crimes in the illicit chat room.Cho is also suspected of ordering his accomplices, some of whom were his victims, to sexually abuse and exploit other victims.