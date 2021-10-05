Last Social Distancing Rules Before 'With-COVID' Expected Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will announce social distancing guidelines for the next two weeks on Friday.The guidelines are expected to be the last set of adjustments before South Korea begins a gradual shift to living with COVID-19.The announcement will likely include easing quarantine measures for fully vaccinated individuals.Talks are reportedly underway on allowing up to eight people for private gatherings and extending operation hours of multiuse facilities to midnight.On the country's current pandemic situation, a top official at the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, Lee Sang-won, assessed it's too early to call if we've passed the peak of the fourth wave.He said increased activities during the transition to the so-called "With Corona" phase in cold weather are more favorable for the virus's survival and could lead to another big spread.