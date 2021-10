Photo : YONHAP News

First subzero temperatures of the fall season are expected this weekend.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, temperatures will drop sharply from Saturday afternoon leading to subzero temperatures in some inland areas the next morning.The season's first cold wave advisory is expected to be issued for some regions with parts of the country seeing the first frost and ice.The cold weather will last until next Monday with temperatures hitting their lowest point between Sunday and Monday morning.The sudden cold after unseasonably warm weather comes as cold air below minus 25 degrees Celsius moves down towards South Korea while cold high pressure expands on ground.