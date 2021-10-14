Gov't: Delta Variant Could be Contained if 85% of Public is Fully Vaccinated

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean health authorities say the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant of COVID-19 could be contained if they manage to fully inoculate 85 percent of the nation's population.Kwon Joon-wook, deputy director of the Central Quarantine Countermeasures Headquarters, said Thursday that the level of full vaccination would result in an 80 percent herd immunity. Kwon said reaching such a percentage would serve as the theoretical basis that the delta variant could be kept in check without mask rules, gathering bans and operational restrictions on multipurpose facilities.Kwon said the rise in the percentage of those receiving their full doses signifies that the most reliable means of social distancing is gaining strength. He said growing vaccination rates would lead to herd immunity, containing the pandemic and even result in a decline in cases.Kwon said thanks to the public’s active participation and the dedication of front-line workers, the nation’s vaccination rate is seeing a sharp rise. He added that at the current state, the nation will likely be able to maintain the current decline in COVID-19 patients.