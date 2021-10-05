Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

NSC Emphasizes Stability in Handling Korean Peninsula Affairs

Written: 2021-10-14 19:31:35Updated: 2021-10-14 19:36:19

NSC Emphasizes Stability in Handling Korean Peninsula Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office convened a National Security Council meeting on Thursday and examined the current status of regional security and that of the peninsula.

Officials stressed the importance of stably managing Korean peninsula affairs in the absence of military tensions. They agreed to continuously seek ways to resume talks with North Korea following the restoration of communication channels and also step up cooperation with concerned countries based on recent close consultations held on various levels.

Participants also discussed strengthening government-wide policy adjustments connected to technology-related security concerns.

The meeting was chaired by the office of presidential chief of staff Yoo Young-min on behalf of national security adviser Suh Hoon who is currently visiting the U.S. for talks with his counterpart Jake Sullivan.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >