NSC Emphasizes Stability in Handling Korean Peninsula Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office convened a National Security Council meeting on Thursday and examined the current status of regional security and that of the peninsula.Officials stressed the importance of stably managing Korean peninsula affairs in the absence of military tensions. They agreed to continuously seek ways to resume talks with North Korea following the restoration of communication channels and also step up cooperation with concerned countries based on recent close consultations held on various levels.Participants also discussed strengthening government-wide policy adjustments connected to technology-related security concerns.The meeting was chaired by the office of presidential chief of staff Yoo Young-min on behalf of national security adviser Suh Hoon who is currently visiting the U.S. for talks with his counterpart Jake Sullivan.