Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for Key Figure in Land Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A local court has rejected an arrest warrant for a key suspect embroiled in corruption allegations surrounding a land development project in Seongnam city, Gyeonggi Province.The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday denied the prosecution's request to arrest Kim Man-bae, the largest shareholder of Hwacheon Daeyu Asset Management, saying that it's hard to accept the need to arrest the suspect compared with the need to guarantee his defense rights.The court held a hearing on Kim's arrest at 10:30 a.m. that day, which lasted two-and-a-half hours.Prosecutors sought a writ for Kim on Tuesday on charges of embezzlement, bribery and breach of trust after questioning him for some 14 hours.The authorities suspect that Kim gave 500 million won in payoffs to Yoo Dong-gyu, the former head of planning headquarters at Seongnam Development Corporation, in return for favors for the development project.Prosecutors also believe the five billion won that Kim gave to the son of lawmaker Kwak Sang-do as severance pay was in fact, a bribe.Kim is also suspected of embezzling five-point-five billion won from the asset management firm in order to pay kickbacks.