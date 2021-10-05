State Dept.: US Made Specific Proposals to N. Korea, Awaits Response

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. State Department says that the United States has made "specific proposals" to North Korea and is awaiting a response.Department spokesperson Ned Price made the remarks on Thursday in a press briefing when asked if the U.S. proposed to North Korea that sanctions relief be discussed in negotiations.The spokesperson refused to give a direct answer to the question, but stressed that "diplomacy is the most effective means" to meet the U.S.' policy objective on North Korea.Price added that Washington stands ready to meet North Korea without preconditions and has made specific proposals to the North and will await outreach.He also said that the U.S. was not at a standstill, stressing that it is engaged in various diplomacy efforts with its allies including South Korea and Japan.Regarding the North's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, Price said that these programs are threats to collective security that the U.S. discusses with partners and allies around the world.