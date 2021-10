Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy said on Thursday that Russia highly appreciates and expresses support concerning Seoul's proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk made the remarks to reporters after he met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov in Moscow.Morgulov reportedly said that the Russian government highly valued the proposal as a step in building trust and hoped that the declaration will be realized effectively.Noh said that the two sides agreed on the need to resume dialogue with North Korea and Russia affirmed its support of South Korea's North Korea policy.He added that Moscow also reaffirmed its commitment to playing a constructive role in advancing the Korean Peninsula peace process.