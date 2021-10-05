30 Nations Vow to Cooperate to Combat Ransomware Attacks

Photo : Getty Images Bank

About 30 nations including South Korea and the U.S. have agreed to enhance cooperation in their efforts to combat ransomware attacks.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Friday, the nations adopted a joint statement to that effect in a virtual international conference hosted by the White House.In the joint statement, the countries pledged to cooperate in regulations and investigations of the misuse of virtual currency to launder ransom payments.They also agreed to seek cooperation between their respective law enforcement organizations, security authorities and cybersecurity agencies, while enhancing diplomatic cooperation to combat cybercrimes.The Foreign Ministry said that most of the participants proposed that they need to increase cyber capabilities, enhance cooperation between the private sector and government, and beef up global cooperation in law enforcement and investigations so as to effectively deal with ransomware.The conference comes after a series of recent ransomware attacks on U.S. businesses and government offices from attackers presumed to be based in China, Russia and North Korea.