Photo : YONHAP News

A senior White House official has reportedly given a positive response to South Korean lawmakers' call for appointing a new U.S. ambassador to Seoul.According to Rep. Lee Kwang-jae, White House policy coordinator for Asia Kurt Campbell issued the position on Thursday when he met with South Korean lawmakers who are members of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee.As the lawmakers asked the White House official to quickly appoint a new ambassador, Campbell reportedly said he "fully understands."The post of the U.S. ambassador to Seoul remains vacant for nine months since Harry Harris resigned in January, when the Biden administration began.Deputy Chief of the U.S. Embassy Christopher Del Corso has been serving as acting chief of mission.