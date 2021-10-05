Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold Talks Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys for South Korea, the United States and Japan will meet next week for talks on ways to resume dialogue with North Korea.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk will visit Washington from Saturday to Tuesday to discuss North Korea issues.The top envoy plans to depart for Washington from Moscow, where he is currently staying for discussions with his Russian counterpart.During his U.S. trip, Noh will hold separate bilateral talks with his American counterpart Sung Kim and Japanese top nuclear envoy Takehiro Funakoshi. The envoys will also hold a three-way meeting.Arrangements are reportedly underway for a meeting of Noh and Kim on Monday and trilateral talks on Tuesday.The three-way meeting comes about a month after the previous talks on September 14.They are expected to discuss President Moon Jae-in's recent proposal of declaring a formal end to the Korean War.