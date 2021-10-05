Pres. Moon, First Lady Receive COVID-19 Booster Shots

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook received COVID-19 booster shots at the National Medical Center in Seoul on Friday.The presidential office said the inoculation came as the president is set to make overseas trips at the end of this month.The nation began administering COVID-19 booster shots on Tuesday for the elderly, medical workers and those who work or reside in nursing homes who completed their initial vaccination at least six months ago.However, the government has allowed people with weak immune systems or who have plans to travel abroad to receive booster shots before the recommended six months after being fully vaccinated. All additional shots will be of the Pfizer vaccine.The president and first lady received their first shots on March 23 and their second on April 30. Both shots were of the AstraZeneca vaccine.