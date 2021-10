Photo : YONHAP News

Walt Disney Company Korea on Thursday introduced new content from the Asia-Pacific region, including South Korean content, during an online media day.The move came as Disney Plus, an American subscription video-on-demand internet streaming service is set to launch in South Korea on November 12.Disney Plus offers films and television series produced by Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. The service also includes a content hub named “Star” which consists of more adult-focused box-sets and classic series from Disney’s creative studios, including ABC, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.Disney Plus has secured some 116 million subscribers in 61 countries since its launch in 2019.In South Korea, Disney Plus will be available for nine-thousand-900 won a month, or 99-thousand won for an annual subscription.