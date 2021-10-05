Chief Prosecutor Found to Have Served as Legal Adviser to Seongnam City

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Kim Oh-soo is found to have served as a legal adviser to the Seongnam city government, which is currently embroiled in a land development scandal, prior to being named to the top prosecutor post.According to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) on Friday, Kim offered his expertise to the city where he had lived for over a decade, after leaving public duty last year from December until May this year.The SPO said Kim was one of 15 legal advisers appointed by the city government and a monthly payment of 300-thousand won was transferred to an account held by Kim's law firm at the time.While Kim also defended Seongnam City in a case regarding construction payment, the SPO said his law firm had accepted the case.Denying the chief prosecutor having any involvement in the development scandal, the SPO stressed that Kim had ordered a swift and thorough investigation into the corruption allegations.