Gov't to Ease Social Distancing Rules in Preparation for 'With COVID-19' Transition

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will ease social distancing regulations for two weeks, effective Monday, before transitioning into the so-called "with COVID-19" system of gradually normalizing socioeconomic activities early next month.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters on Friday, under Level Four, the capital region will allow up to eight people, including four fully vaccinated individuals, to gather at multipurpose facilities at all times.Up to ten, including six fully vaccinated people, will be allowed in other areas under Level Three.Restaurants and coffee shops under Level Three will be allowed to operate until midnight. Study rooms and study cafes, concert halls and movie theaters can stay open until midnight, regardless of distancing.Up to 250 people, including 201 fully vaccinated, will be allowed to attend weddings.Authorities said the upcoming two-week period will serve as a stepping stone towards the transition.