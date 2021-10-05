Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Minister Voices Concerns over US Request for S. Korean Chipmakers to Share Supply Chain Info.

Written: 2021-10-15 14:01:30Updated: 2021-10-15 14:02:32

Minister Voices Concerns over US Request for S. Korean Chipmakers to Share Supply Chain Info.

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki voiced concerns about the possibility of trade secrets being shared after Washington requested South Korean chipmakers share information on their supply chains.

This came during Hong's meeting with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen in Washington on Thursday, where the two officials discussed bilateral and global economic issues, including global supply chain disruptions.

The U.S. Department of Commerce last month asked global chipmakers, including Samsung Electronics, to submit information on inventories, demand and sales in 45 days to "help improve trust and transparency within the supply chain."

Hong suggested that the two countries closely cooperate on the supply chain issue through a bilateral channel established following a leaders' summit in May.

The officials also agreed to work together to settle remaining issues regarding a new global corporate tax scheme, as well as Iran's funds which are frozen at South Korean banks due to U.S. sanctions.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >