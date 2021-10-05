Report: Economy Continues to Face Uncertainty in Service Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

A government assessment has concluded that the economy continues to face uncertainty in the service sector amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.In its monthly economic report on Friday, the Finance Ministry said the uncertainty continues although exports remain robust and the job market has significantly improved.Externally, the report said there are concerns over inflation due to rising raw material prices and disruption in global supply chains.The ministry's assessment is slightly more optimistic than that of the state-run Korea Development Institute's(KDI), which warned about increasing downside risks stemming from delayed recovery at home and uncertainties abroad.Despite the prolonged pandemic, credit card spending jumped eight-point-eight percent on-year in September, continuing the eight-month streak in gains.The number of newly employed rose 671-thousand on-year in September, while the unemployment rate fell point-nine percentage points to two-point-seven percent.