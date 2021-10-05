Menu Content

DP's Presidential Candidate Holds First Meeting with Party Reps.

Written: 2021-10-15 14:49:03Updated: 2021-10-15 15:31:45

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's(DP) presidential candidate, Gyeonggi Gov. Lee Jae-myung, visited the National Assembly on Friday for his first meeting as the official candidate with party representatives.

Stressing that unity is the tradition of his party, Lee mentioned that he had spoken with former DP leader Lee Nak-yon, who conceded defeat in the recent primary, adding that they agreed to meet after the ongoing parliamentary audit.

As for a Seoul court upholding last year's disciplinary action against former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl for alleged misconduct, Lee said Yoon, a leading presidential contender for the main opposition People Power Party(PPP), must withdraw from politics.

Meanwhile, the PPP reiterated a call to conduct a special counsel investigation into the controversial Seongnam land development project, launched in 2015 when Lee was mayor. This comes after the court dismissed the request for a warrant to arrest Kim Man-bae, a key figure in the scandal.

Yoon said he will not sit idly by as ongoing investigations absolve Lee of responsibility, while another PPP contender Hong Joon-pyo said those refusing the special counsel probe are the culprits in the scandal.
