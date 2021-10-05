Moon Exchanges Congratulatory Letters with Leaders of 3 Baltic Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in exchanged congratulatory letters today with the heads of three Baltic nations, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations with South Korea.In the letters, Moon acknowledged that since the formation of diplomatic ties in 1991, Korea has developed close cooperative relations with the three countries in various areas, such as politics, the economy and culture.The South Korean leader then expressed hope that they will further deepen their friendships through diverse cultural exchanges to commemorate the anniversary.Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said he sees great potential in expanding cooperation with South Korea in innovative high tech, fintech and the life sciences.Former Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, whose term ended on Monday, expressed hope for expanded cooperation in digital and defense industry sectors.Latvian President Egils Levits said he hopes the two sides will continue to enhance people-to-people exchange, and cooperation in the economy and culture.