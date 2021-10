Photo : YONHAP News

Global mobile app market operators have submitted plans on abiding by revised laws that ban them from forcing app developers from adopting their internal payment system, a month after the law came into effect.According to the office of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Han Jun-ho, Google and Apple submitted their plans to the Korea Communications Commission on Monday.Google said it plans to follow the new law, including allowing other payment systems. It promised to submit a detailed plan when finalized.Apple, however, said it believes that its existing policy and guidelines correspond to the revised law, claiming that it doesn't force app developers to adopt its internal system. It said 85 percent of domestic app developers don't use its payment method.