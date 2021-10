Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. held regular director-level diplomatic talks to review progress in the implementation of their summit agreement reached in May.In the talks led by Ko Yun-ju, foreign ministry director general for North American affairs, and U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state Mark Lambert, the two sides also discussed combining South Korea's New Southern Policy initiative with Washington's free and open Indo-Pacific strategy.In the third Bilateral Policy Dialogue (BPD) held Thursday in Hawaii, the allies also addressed the pandemic, supply chain concerns and climate change.Korea's foreign ministry said the talks also covered bilateral issues on the alliance and high-level personnel exchanges.The BPD was launched in March. The next meeting will be the fourth of its kind and will take place in Korea.