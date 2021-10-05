Pew Survey: 90% of S. Koreans View Political Conflict as Serious

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey showed that among advanced nations, South Korea has the highest percentage of citizens believing political conflict at home is at a serious level.The U.S. Pew Research Center surveyed the perceived degree of social conflicts stemming from different political parties people support.Over 90 percent of respondents in South Korea said that discord resulting from political differences was "serious" or "very serious."Korea tied at number one with the United States in the telephone survey conducted in March with nearly 19-thousand adults in 17 countries.Other high-scoring countries included Taiwan, France and Italy where over 60 percent believed political discord was excessive. Germany, Britain and Greece trailed the list.Meanwhile, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden and Singapore scored below 40 percent.Sixty-one percent of South Koreans also believed religious conflict was at a serious level, the highest of all countries surveyed. This compares to 49 percent in the U.S. and 46 in Germany and Belgium.