Ex-Top Prosecutor Appeals Court Upholding of 2-Month Suspension

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has appealed a court decision that upheld the Justice Ministry’s disciplinary act against him during his service as the top prosecutor.According to the legal community on Friday, Yoon’s legal counsel, Son Kyung-shik, filed the appeal with the Seoul Administrative Court earlier in the day.On Thursday, the court ruled that the two-month suspension issued against Yoon last December for four allegations of misconduct should be retained, acknowledging three of them, including the ordering of surveillance reports on judges.The court also accepted the allegation that he obstructed a probe into the suspicion of press-prosecution collusion involving his former close aide.The court decision came about ten months after Yoon immediately sought an injunction with the Seoul Administrative Court on the two-month suspension by the ministry, and also called for its revocation. The court accepted his injunction request last year, allowing him to be reinstated later in December 2020. The latest court ruling was regarding his wish to have the measure revoked.