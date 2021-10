Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is likely to see the issuance of the first cold wave advisory of this fall on Sunday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Friday, morning lows will dip to as low as minus three Celsius degrees in some areas on Sunday with most regions across the nation expected to see a cold wave advisory put in place.Afternoon highs will range from ten to 16 degrees.As for Seoul, the mercury will hover between one and 11 degrees on Sunday. It will be an unusually cold day for the capital city this time around given the average morning low and afternoon high in the city in the month of November since 1991 was three-point-five and 11-point-five degrees.The temperature in Seoul on Saturday, meanwhile, will range from 11 to 12 degrees.