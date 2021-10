Photo : YONHAP News

Daily COVID-19 cases remained below two thousand for the eighth day on Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday 16-hundred-18 infections were reported throughout Friday including 24 from overseas.The capital region accounts for nearly 80 percent of domestic cases including 585 in Seoul and 579 in Gyeonggi Province.Over 132-thousand tests were conducted nationwide on Friday.Eighteen more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to two-thousand-644. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-78 percent.The number of critically ill patients is down by ten from the previous day at 361.