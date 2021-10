Photo : YONHAP News

Close to 719-thousand people in South Korea received their second COVID-19 vaccine shot on Friday, bringing the accumulated total to 32-point-eight million.This represents nearly 64 percent of the entire population, or 74-point-three percent of the adult population.Over 87-thousand-800 others received their first jabs on Friday, as over 40 million in the country have now been vaccinated at least once, accounting for over 78 percent of total population and 91 percent of all adults.