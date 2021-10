Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young has vowed to focus efforts and preparations to revive the Korean Peninsula peace process.In a forum co-hosted by the ministry and Gangwon Province on Saturday, Lee said the government will calmly and prudently monitor peninsula affairs and achieve progress in cross-border relations.He said inter-Korean and North Korea-U.S. dialogue have stalled for a long time since the no-deal Hanoi summit in 2019.But Lee added that the restoration of communication channels last week has laid the foundation to restart inter-Korean dialogue.The minister hoped the G-20 summit this month or the Beijing Winter Olympics in February offer opportunities to restore cross-border ties and take a new leap forward toward peace.