Photo : YONHAP News

Over 86-hundred people reported side effects related to Covid-19 vaccines from Wednesday to Friday, raising the accumulated total to over 320-thousand since shots began.According to health authorities on Saturday, the latest tally includes 18 deaths, 22 suspected cases of anaphylaxis and over 200 serious abnormal reactions.Minor side effects account for the rest, such as muscle pain, headaches, fever, chills and nausea.For severe reactions including death, officials are looking into possible connections to the vaccine.