Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Report: Kishida Sends Ritual Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Written: 2021-10-17 12:33:50Updated: 2021-10-18 08:15:59

Report: Kishida Sends Ritual Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reportedly sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni war shrine for the first time since taking office earlier this month.

According to Japan's NHK and Jiji Press, Kishida sent a "masakaki" tree to the shrine on Sunday to mark the two-day autumn festival.

Jiji Press said that Kishida will not visit the shrine in person during the festival that runs through Monday, in order to avoid possible negative repercussions to Tokyo's diplomatic relations with South Korea and China.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the shrine in person in 2013, a year after he took office, igniting strong protests and criticism from South Korea and China.

The shrine in Tokyo, which honors Japan's war dead including 14 Class-A war criminals, is considered a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >