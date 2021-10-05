S. Korea-US Discussion in Final Stage on Humanitarian Projects for N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's top nuclear envoy says that Seoul and Washington are almost finishing up their discussions on how to cooperate on humanitarian projects for North Korea.South Korea's Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk made the remarks to reporters on Saturday upon arrival in the United States for talks with his American counterpart.Asked about efforts to resume dialogue with North Korea, Noh said that creative and various ideas are being discussed.The nuclear envoy said that declaring a formal end to the Korean War can pave the way for resuming dialogue.He said that the war-ending declaration will be meaningful as a gateway for talks for the complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.He added that Seoul and Washington have so far discussed the war-ending declaration and ways to build trust and resume talks with the North, and he expects more discussions at the working level during his trip.Noh will meet with his U.S. counterpart Sung Kim on Monday in Washington and their Japanese counterpart Takehiro Funakoshi will join them for a trilateral meeting on Tuesday.