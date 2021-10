Photo : YONHAP News

The intelligence chiefs of South Korea, the United States and Japan will reportedly meet in Seoul this week.According to a government source, Park Jie-won, head of South Korea's National Intelligence Service, will have a closed meeting with Avril Haines, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence, and Hiroaki Takizawa, Japan's cabinet intelligence director, in Seoul early this week.It will be their first meeting in five months since May in Tokyo.In the planned meeting, the intelligence chiefs are expected to share their assessment of the recent missile launches by North Korea and discuss North Korea-related issues.Haines will reportedly arrive in South Korea on Sunday and visit the U.S. military base in Yongsan, central Seoul on Monday.