Vaccination of Teens aged 16-17, Pregnant Women to Begin Monday

South Korea will begin COVID-19 vaccinations of teenagers aged 16 and 17 and pregnant women on Monday.According to the COVID-19 vaccination task force on Sunday, teenagers in the age group will receive the two-shot Pfizer vaccine from Monday through November 13.As of Saturday, nearly 490-thousand people aged 16 and 17, or about 55 percent of the age group, made reservations to receive the vaccination.Reservations for teens aged 12 to 15 will open at 8 p.m. Monday until November 12, with vaccinations set for November 1 to 27.The nation will also begin to inoculate pregnant women with Pfizer or Moderna vaccines from Monday.Health authorities are advising teens with underlying health issues and pregnant women to get vaccinated, citing that they are more at risk of severe illness and complications compared to healthy teens and non-pregnant women when they contract the virus.