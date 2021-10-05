IAEA Chief Vows Close Communication with S. Korea on Japan's Fukushima Water Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has vowed to continue close communication with South Korea and other nations on Japan's plan to release radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry on Sunday, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made the pledge on Friday during his meeting with Ham Sang-wook, Seoul's Deputy Foreign Minister for multilateral and global affairs, in Vienna, Austria.Grossi reportedly said that the United Nations nuclear watchdog will play an active role in monitoring the process of the water discharge.In July, the IAEA set up a team of international experts including a South Korean researcher to monitor Japan's planned release.In the meeting with the IAEA chief, the deputy minister conveyed the government's concerns about the discharge and asked for the agency's constructive role to resolve the issue.He also called for the IAEA's continued support and cooperation in Seoul's efforts to denuclearize and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and Grossi responded that his agency will play a necessary role in efforts to resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.