S. Korea Expresses Deep Regret over Kishida's Ritual Offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government has expressed deep regret and disappointment over the ritual offering and visit by Japanese leaders to the controversial Yasukuni shrine.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a “masakaki” tree to the shrine on Sunday to mark a two-day autumn festival.Additionally, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier the same day visited the shrine, which honors Japan's war dead including 14 Class-A war criminals.The Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday that the government expresses deep disappointment and regret that Japanese leaders continued ritual offerings or visits to the shrine that beautifies Japan's war of aggression in the past and honors war criminals.The ministry urged Japanese leaders to squarely face history and show by action their genuine atonement for past wrongdoings.