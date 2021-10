Photo : YONHAP News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has reportedly reaffirmed Tokyo's plan to release treated but still radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.According to Kyodo News, Kishida issued the position on Sunday when he visited the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for the first time since taking office early this month.The plant suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami.Kishida told reporters that he strongly felt the planned water disposal cannot be delayed when he saw the many tanks containing polluted water at the plant. He added that he also felt an accident like the Fukushima disaster should not happen again.The discharge of the water from the nuclear power plant is expected to begin in spring of 2023.