Gov. Lee Jae-myung Attends Parliamentary Audit on Gyeonggi Province

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate for the ruling party, is attending a parliamentary audit on Monday.The session by the Public Administration and Security Committee began at 10 a.m. at the Gyeonggi Provincial Office.The rival camps are expected to clash over allegations surrounding a lucrative development project in Gyeonggi Province’s Seongnam city where Lee served as mayor when the project was conducted.The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) believes Lee was the mastermind behind the project. The party said it plans to thoroughly grill Lee in the parliamentary audit to expose his lies.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), meanwhile, has pointed the finger at the PPP being behind the scandal, claiming that former and incumbent lawmakers related to the Park Geun-hye administration are involved.Lee is also set to appear at an audit session by the National Assembly’s Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee on Wednesday.