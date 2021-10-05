Prosecutors Again Raid Seongnam City Hall over Land Development Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors investigating political favor allegations surrounding a lucrative development project in Seongnam's Daejang-dong raided Seongnam City Hall a second time on Monday morning.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office sent investigators to seize materials related to the project, just three days after its initial raid.During Friday’s search, prosecutors requested e-mails from the city office’s information and communication department and are said to have secured those materials on Monday.Prosecutors on Friday seized documents related to approvals and permits for the project from the city's housing and culture departments.They also seized materials related to a development project in Wirye.With the confiscated material, prosecutors plan to find out whether any favoritism or lobbying efforts were carried out in pursuing the Daejang-dong and Wirye projects.