Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Culture

Tourism Video Featuring Football Star Son Heung-min Released Monday

Written: 2021-10-18 11:19:04Updated: 2021-10-18 14:20:55

Tourism Video Featuring Football Star Son Heung-min Released Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

A video promoting tourism to South Korea featuring Son Heung-min of the Premier League's Tottenham Hotspur was released around the world on Monday. 

The 80-second video titled “This is My Korea. What’s Yours?” shows seven keywords that connect Son with his home country, including passionate, fast, creative, smart, fun, lovable and spectacular. 

The video was released on the Korea Tourism Organization’s YouTube channel among other online media as well as on Son’s social media accounts. 

Next week, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the tourism organization will release a behind-the-scenes look at the promotional video as well as a short interview with Son. The tourism agency will also post on its website tourist destinations personally selected by Son. 

Earlier in July, the football star was picked as an honorary ambassador for Korean tourism.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >