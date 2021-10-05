Top Prosecutor: Team Probing Seongnam Scandal Determined to Find Truth

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor-General Kim Oh-soo said a team of prosecutors investigating the Seongnam land development scandal is doing its best to get to the bottom of the corruption allegations.During a parliamentary audit on Monday, Kim said he ordered a thorough investigation and that a raid of the Seongnam city government was conducted in priority.This, after the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) suspected that the prosecution delayed the raid to allow the city government time to discard evidence.​Kim, however, denied involvement in the scandal during his time as Seongnam City's legal adviser prior to taking the chief prosecutor post, stressing that he took on the role as a service to the community.While the ruling Democratic Party(DP) called for an investigation into former Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl's alleged misconduct during his tenure, Kim declined to comment citing that Yoon is the PPP's leading presidential contender.