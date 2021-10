Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Tuesday, the government will test run a system to provide the residential locations of convicted sex offenders using a map service offered by the country's leading portal Naver.While the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family has publicized the information through a platform run by the Land Ministry, it was criticized for being outdated.Concerns further rose after convicted criminal Kang Yun-seong killed two women in August after cutting off his tracking device.Geographic features on Naver's map service are renewed once a month, compared to twice a year for the Land Ministry platform.During a trial run through late October, the ministry will check to ensure that the actual residential addresses of over three-thousand-400 registered sex offenders are correctly displayed.