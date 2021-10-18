Menu Content

Ministry to Continue Stressing Seoul's Concerns about Fukushima Water Release Plan

Written: 2021-10-18 15:03:39Updated: 2021-10-18 15:12:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry on Monday pledged to continue stressing South Korea's position and concerns regarding Japan's planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

This came after new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday reaffirmed plans for the release of the water during a visit to the Fukushima plant.

A ministry official said Seoul is seriously concerned about and opposed to Tokyo's unilateral decision, which was made without sufficient consultation with neighboring countries. Also, it could affect the South Korean people’s health, safety and marine environment.

The official said Seoul, in cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) and the international community, plans to verify the entire treatment process in a transparent and thorough manner.

Seoul has proposed that the two sides set up a consultative body on the matter, while a South Korean expert is expected to participate on the IAEA's global inspection team.
