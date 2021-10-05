Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Carbon Neutrality Committee Finalizes Two Roadmaps

Written: 2021-10-18 15:40:00Updated: 2021-10-18 15:57:15

Carbon Neutrality Committee Finalizes Two Roadmaps

Photo : Getty Images Bank

The Carbon Neutrality Committee held a plenary meeting Monday and finalized two scenarios to achieve zero net emissions by 2050.

The first is to abolish fossil fuels by that year with the other to scrap coal, but keep liquified natural gas(LNG). Accordingly, industrial emissions must be reduced by 80 percent from 2018 levels while the transport sector must expand electric and hydrogen cars by more than 85 percent.

The committee also decided to raise the greenhouse gas reduction goal known as the nationally determined contribution(NDC) to 40 percent by 2030.

To this end, renewable energy must increase to 30-point-two percent of the energy mix from the current six-point-two percent. The decisions will be made final during a Cabinet meeting next week.

President Moon Jae-in is expected to officially declare South Korea's goals at the COP26 UN climate change conference scheduled for next month in the U.K.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >